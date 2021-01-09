Food box round five helps Idaho dairy

TWIN FALLS — A new round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s COVID-19 food box program is giving Idaho’s dairy industry a boost.

“It’s had an immediate impact,” Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout said. “It’s been a good thing for the dairy industry.”

The food boxes began back in May as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which set aside government money to pay for boxes of food which are then distributed to food insecure families. From the start, the dairy industry hailed the program as a win-win, since it helped ailing farmers and processors while getting dairy products that might otherwise have gone to waste to families in need.

Dairy products, especially cheese, have been prominently featured in the more than 132 million food boxes produced so far. The federal government has bought more than a billion dollars of dairy this year, and that intervention has increased demand, in turn leading to significantly higher milk prices.

Since the first food box round began in May, Congress has renewed the program four times. The $1.5-billion fifth round, announced Monday, led to an immediate spike in milk prices that had been falling.