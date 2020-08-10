Farmworker advocates remain concerned with pesticide rule changes

However, according to Aero Legal Services, there is no FAA definition of what constitutes a congested area, which is determined on a case-by-case basis.

No FFA representative was available Tuesday to answer questions about how the agency’s low-flying and hazard area regulations were different than the agriculture department’s.

Oppenheimer also expressed concern that many schools and hospitals in Idaho are located near agriculture fields and may not be categorized as a congested area under FAA rules. He identified 20 schools and hospitals that are surrounded by agriculture fields and may be at risk of being exposed to aerial pesticides.

The Department of Agriculture, based on stakeholder concerns, made two additions to the rules:

One prohibits the application of pesticides that result in drift outside of the target area.The other prohibits pesticide application in sustained wind conditions exceeding 10 mph or in wind conditions exceeding product label directions, whichever is more restrictive.

Stakeholders have until Aug. 11 to provide comment on the pesticide rules. Questions and comments can be emailed to Brian Oakey at brian.oakey@isda.idaho.gov.

