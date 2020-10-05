Farmers, investors watch the weather

The virus, of course, is the main culprit but long-term factors remain negative as well. The gradual but steady move toward renewable energy, especially solar, seems well grounded now in the U.S. despite attempts to subsidize the oil industry. Most of the larger fossil fuel companies are announcing plans to reduce shale and gulf drilling for due to financial losses.

Crude slid more than $4.00 per barrel while gasoline for November delivery dropped roughly 10 cents per gallon.

President Trump catches COVID-19

President Trump tweeted late Thursday night that he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus. Hope Hicks, a senior aide, exhibited symptoms Wednesday when traveling with the president to the debate. Considering the president’s age and weight, he is in the most vulnerable high-risk category, but as of midday Friday was exhibiting mild symptoms.

When the news first hit, gold rallied, and stock index futures tumbled sharply and continued to be volatile Friday. Treasury bond futures fell while the U.S. dollar index rallied. All eyes will be watching for health updates for clues as to what is coming next.

Opinions are solely the writers’. Walt & Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers with Paragon Investments in Silver Lake, KS. They can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.paragoninvestments.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0