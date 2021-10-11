Farm policy important to growers, eaters

In the real world, that means if a farm bill is not passed and the old one is allowed to expire, the law says things would return to the 1949 language, which includes parity. That may sound arcane, Schnitkey says, but it provides a very big incentive to pass new farm bills, because very few people want to return to the 1949 law.

“That would be something that no one wants to see,” he says.

Once you get past the history and the pressure to pass a bill, there is the question of just what is included in the farm bill and why it is so important. The answer is that just about everything but the proverbial kitchen sink can end up in the farm bill, Westhoff says.

Nutrition spending for programs such as SNAP (often referred to as food stamps) generally makes up more than 60% of farm bill spending. The estimate for 2018 to 2028 is for those programs to make up as much as 77% of the farm bill spending.

Farmers, of course, say that money isn’t going to farmers and they shouldn’t be attacked for a bloated farm bill budget. But Westhoff says there is a good reason nutrition programs are part of the farm bill: They give urban lawmakers a reason to vote for the legislation. Without that urban support it would likely be very difficult to pass a farm bill.