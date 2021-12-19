Farm Bureau official reviews Biden’s first year

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first year of the Biden administration has not been perfect, but it hasn’t been bad, according to American Farm Bureau Federation official Sam Kieffer.

“Pleasantly surprised,” is how Kieffer describes the Farm Bureau’s view of the first year of Biden’s administration.

The Farm Bureau and Biden officials “have differences of opinion,” he says, but so far they have been able to forge a decent working relationship.

There are a number of reasons for that, he says. One is that Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack already had strong agricultural connections both from his time as governor of Iowa and also from his previous stint at USDA and from his time working with dairy producers the past four years.

“He understands what it is that we do,” Kieffer says. “He understands what farmers and rural America need and want.”

But Kieffer says the situation in Washington is different now than it was during the Trump administration. During those four years the Farm Bureau had access both in the administration and with rural Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. There was concern that Democrats, who at present tend to represent more urban areas, would not offer that same connection.

And with that situation there were proposals that concerned the Farm Bureau. The year-long political battle over infrastructure legislation and other tax proposals included the possibility of many things that were frightening to farmers. Early proposals included things like the possible elimination of stepped up basis or increases in the capital gains tax or changes to the federal estate tax.

Over time, members of Congress and the administration learned either that many of those proposals were not politically possible or were just bad ideas, Kieffer says.

“We were able to turn the conversation in Washington,” he says.

And he says the president was never the one saying those tax moves should be made. It was generally someone else talking about those proposals.

Last month Congress passed the president’s infrastructure bill, which Kieffer says passed with at least a few Republican votes and which includes many good things for agriculture. The debate now is over the Build Back Better Act, which has sometimes been called the human infrastructure bill. It includes spending for conservation and rural development and other types of infrastructure, but it also includes money for items ranging from climate to preschool to other types of social spending.

Some agricultural groups support that bill, but the Farm Bureau does not, primarily because of the amount of spending in it. Kieffer says Democrats would like to pass that bill before Christmas, but right now that looks like a long shot.

The Farm Bureau is also not happy with the administration’s handling of the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. That rule has gone through several gyrations. In 2015 the Obama administration proposed a rule that was opposed by the Farm Bureau and many other agricultural organizations. In 2017 the Trump administration withdrew that rule and issued its own rule. This fall, the Biden administration withdrew the Trump rule and offered a proposal that Kieffer says is not as bad as the Obama rule but is still too complicated.

“We will be pushing back” on that rule, he says.

Kieffer spoke to farmers at the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting last week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0