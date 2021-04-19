Emmett sheep rancher John Peterson stays upbeat in face of major adversity with Covid pandemic

They started at 6 a.m. to avoid disrupting vehicle traffic. And it all went smooth. The sheep passed through Crouch and then north on the Middle Fork Road.

Eventually, they steered the sheep into a private land meadow, where the animals could hang out and graze after the busy morning.

“I always worry when they’re on the highway,” Peterson says. “This morning went as good as it could. There was very little traffic, cool today, the sheep, they moved, nobody mad, nobody had to go anywhere in a hurry. 4.5 miles and started a little before 6, and now it’s 7:30.”

The sheep looked happy grazing in the tall-grass meadow and the lambs were doing well. The cool and wet June weather provided plenty of feed for the sheep.

“I don’t want jinx anything. But I think they look at little better. Seems like any year I think that, then I’m wrong. So I’m not going to say,” he says.

Peterson says landowners like him to graze his sheep around their homes to keep the fire danger down.

“With all of the forage this spring, people that live with homes in the timber like this are concerned about fire. The cabin owners, they used to shoo us away, and now they ask the herders to come down and graze a little more time around their property.”