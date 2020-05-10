Economic blow of the coronavirus hits America's already stressed farmers

To be sure, the global pandemic has taken a toll on mental health among people in all industries. But farming was battling high rates of suicide before the crisis hit. For example, men in rural Missouri have had the highest rate of suicide deaths in the state, at 35.6 per 100,000 residents in 2017, according to a February Missouri Hospital Association report — nearly double the statewide rate of 18.8. The U.S. rate at that time was 14.

Calls to farmer assistance hotlines have only increased since the COVID-19 pandemic first caused businesses and school systems nationwide to shut down, said Jennifer Fahy, a spokesperson for Farm Aid, which runs one of the hotlines. Farmers are expressing increased concern about being able to sell their products, at what price and how this will play out.

“I don’t think it is even close to what we will be hearing after another month, or two months,” Fahy said. “There is just so much unknown right now.”

Rural Gaps In Mental Health Care

Oswald, a fifth-generation farmer, said it is a given that crops and profitability will ebb and flow. But even before COVID-19 upended the economy, the past several years had been profoundly difficult. He has seen it in his friends, heard the stories of bankruptcies and suicide, and has felt it himself.