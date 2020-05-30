Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer recharge goes well for fourth year in a row

Hipke said that despite a couple good years in a row, it’s important to keep in mind that this aquifer has been consistently depleted since the 1950s. The problem is only being addressed now, and building the aquifer back up isn’t going to happen overnight.

It will take more time before the Idaho Water Resources Board has a thorough understanding of how the aquifer is responding to recharge. Assessing water flow throughout the 10,000-square-mile aquifer is much more complicated studying an above-ground lake. Plus, it’s unknown what will happen when Idaho inevitably experiences a run of dry years.

Hipke also said that the quality of the water being put back into the aquifer is high. Groundwater monitor shows that recharge has not been increasing levels of herbicides, pesticides, organics, nitrates, phosphorus or bacteria in the aquifer.

Even without knowing exactly how much the recharge program is going to improve groundwater availability, it appears the program is off to a good start.

“It’s doing what we predicted it was going to do,” Hipke said. “The trick is going to be how it works over time. … You’re not going to turn it around in just a few years.”

