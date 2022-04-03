Durum market trends unlike other wheats

While other bread wheat markets are seeing a lot of volatility with price spikes both up and down, durum is behaving in a totally different manner.

“With durum, the market continues to defy the trends in the other markets and actually drifts lower. We’ve seen as much as $1 or more appreciation in the bread wheat market over that same time frame,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission, in late March. “Obviously, it shows that the durum market is a bit more isolated from some of the others, and probably just continued sell-off from elevated prices that it reached earlier this fall and winter.”

The question is whether that trend will continue. A lot of that will hinge on the March 31 Planting Intentions Report.

“The perception of a lot in the industry right now is even though supplies have been short this past year, there will be a significant increase in durum plantings this year, which will help offset that,” he said.

Looking at current prices, many bids have backed off to the $12.50 per bushel range at the local level. The National Durum Index in early March was up to $13.15 per bushel, and now prices are down to about $12.70, reflecting those similar trends. Back in early January, Peterson noted that prices were close to $15.50, so that’s showing almost a $3 per bushel sell-off in that time.

One of the big challenges, according to Peterson, is that U.S. domestic demand has been throttled back quite significantly due to supply chain issues, not necessarily all COVID-related, but just trying to get packaging material, ingredients, and trucking and other factors that are taken for granted most years. In the last year or so, those issues have snuck up on the industry and throttled back production and, as a result, some demand was lost.

Also, with the price premium of durum to spring wheat, there was some product substitution in some areas.

“Going forward, if we have reached a more stable environment at these price levels, hopefully we can get a rebound in domestic demand,” he said.

Similar to U.S. producer prices, Chicago values, which is what a lot of the semolina is priced off of, are back to about $16.50 per bushel. In early December, those were at $18.75, so not quite a $3 drop.

“What we’re hearing from domestic pasta manufacturers is they’re probably 30-35 percent covered in the third quarter, and very little in the fourth quarter,” he said. “We’ll see what happens after the March 31 report, whether we get any more ‘anxiousness’ or if we see something from the industry covering needs for next year.”

Looking at other global issues for durum, in Canada, local nearby prices equate to $13.20 per bushel, which is a little stronger than U.S. values. On their new crop it equates to about $11 (U.S). Canada’s big challenge has been on the export end. Their export shipments to date are down about 55 percent from a year ago. In February, they listed just over 7 million bushels, which is just 40 percent of what they did the previous year. Their planting report won’t come out until the end of April, but early thoughts are for a 5-10 percent increase in durum plantings.

“Similar to the U.S., they are running into some rail logistical issues and that’s probably going to affect producers on both sides for the short-term,” he said.

Looking at the European Union (EU), both the U.S. and Canada continue to struggle to compete in that market because our prices are at a $2.50-$3 premium to some of the French prices, which is making it very difficult to capture some sales.

COCERAL, a Belgium-based EU trade association, recently came out with its updated 2022 projections. The agency is projecting a slight increase in durum acres in the EU, going up to 6 million acres from 5.8 million last year. That's less of an increase than many had been anticipating. But they are looking at similar to slightly lower production than a year ago. Currently, COCERAL has lower yield outlooks for both Italy and France where they have had some pockets of dryness.

“We’ll see if that continues as they come out with their monthly estimates going forward. But it’s nothing overwhelming from the EU in terms of next year’s crop production rebound,” he said.

Also, the International Grains Council (IGC) came out with its updated March report which had no significant adjustments. The IGC raised exports from both Turkey and Mexico, while consequently lowering EU and U.S. exports.

“We’ve seen that trend for the past couple months where, at these price levels, Mexico, Turkey and Australia have been able to find more stocks to export on the world market, which has probably helped temper prices a little,” he said.

Also of note, Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco have been extremely dry through much of the winter, but some recent rains may have tempered some of the concerns. Rains are probably too late for any significant benefit to the Moroccan crop, but indications are that it likely benefited Algerian and Tunisian crop prospects, while it probably just stabilized the Moroccan crop.

Lastly, domestic demand in the U.S. has been slow as durum prices have been moving in contrast to the direction of spring wheat prices.

The March 31 Planting Intentions Report will help provide some direction for the market. Industry analysts have projected an average of 1.73 million durum acres in the U.S., which would be up from 1.64 million in 2021. That’s only an increase of around 90,000 acres, or just 5 percent over last year. Earlier, a lot of the industry was anticipating an increase of 10-15 percent.

USDA recently came out with a drought outlook discussion. About 75 percent of the U.S. durum region, primarily in the north, is in notable drought conditions.

“That will be an increasing concern if we don't get additional moisture soon and through the growing season,” Peterson said.

The U.S. desert durum crop, which is a small part of the total U.S. durum crop, will be more important than usual because of the short supplies on hand. In its weekly crop ratings, Arizona noted that 67 percent of the crop there is rated in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 28 percent last year, and 44 percent of the crop is headed vs. 33 percent last year.

“It’s all under irrigation, the only risk is that it can catch some April freezes, which could be an issue. But at this time it’s in better condition than a year ago,” he said, adding that harvest takes place in June

