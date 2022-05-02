Durum market remains flat, unimpressive

Looking back over the past several weeks, the durum market has remained flat with no impressive moves one way or the other. That said, most local durum bids are around $13 per bushel, which is still very good, historically speaking, but also disappointing from earlier trends and compared to recent strength in other wheat markets.

“(Flat), that’s kind of where we’ve been for the last couple months,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that while most bids in the region are about $13, there are some down to as low as $12.60. The National Durum Index on April 26 was listed at $12.80. In early April the index price was at $12.60.

“So that implies a little appreciation in values, though nothing significant,” he said. “New crop prices for that August/September harvest period, those prices are ranging from $10.80 to $11 and are trying to keep pace with some of the appreciation we’ve seen in the spring wheat market.”

As far as any significant news in the market, producers are supposed to be in the midst of planting season, but late-season snowstorms and cold, wet weather in mid- and late April has suspended planting in a large portion of North Dakota and Montana.

“That’s the dilemma the market is in now,” he said.

Obviously, prior to the April storms, a lot of producers were needing moisture and the mid-April drought monitor still showed parts of western North Dakota and into Montana in a notable drought, with the more severe drought further into Montana. However, the weekend storm on April 23-24 caught more of that traditional durum area. The mid-April storm the week before was more in the central part of North Dakota.

“Obviously, the last couple weeks we’ve had more liquid precipitation. Unfortunately it was in the form of snow, but it was more liquid precipitation than we’ve had in many months,” Peterson said. “It’s certainly going to delay planting. As far as impact on acres, time will tell.”

He explained that durum does have a little later planting window than some of the other competing crops. But the later planting is delayed, that also potentially pushes harvest later than normal, and if it gets extremely late, into late September or early October, that can raise quality risks.

“Planting in the drought wouldn’t give you much crop potential either, so planting later with moisture, I think, certainly points to potentially a better crop,” he said. “But the well below temperatures now, as well as with snow in the fields, have cooled the soil temps. It just depends on how much further we’re delayed.”

The latest report from North Dakota’s National Agricultural Statistics Service office included a statewide average start date of May 4, but that will certainly be later for areas that caught the recent snow and ice storm, and there was more precipitation forecast again for the first weekend in May.

“April was a fairly wet, cold month. It’s been positive from a drought standpoint, but I think the industry is going to have to get concerned if this next system brings more precipitation than expected and we really don’t get rolling with planting until the middle part of May,” he said.

Looking at the current planting progress numbers, as of April 24, North Dakota had just 1 percent of its durum crop planted. That compares to 10 percent planted last year at this time, and the five-year average of 4 percent. Peterson said he wasn’t expecting any further planting progress until the first week in May at the earliest, so planting could fall further behind.

Although Montana caught some precipitation with the April storms, the state has been a bit drier and producers have been able to get about 5 percent of the crop planted. The five-year average is 6 percent.

Weather observers in Montana noted that despite 2 inches of recent precipitation, there were many areas that are still significantly below normal.

In Montana, about 80 percent of their topsoil is rated to be short-to-very short of moisture content. In North Dakota, just 26 percent of the topsoil moisture is rated short-to-very short.

“That’s the current situation now. All we can do is watch and wait and see what the weather brings,” he said.

Other news that could move the market was that Stats Canada came out with its 2022 planting intentions report and, in a bit of a surprise, the survey showed more spring wheat interest and also more durum interest and far less canola interest than a lot of the private analysts had been expecting.

For durum, Stats Canada’s initial projection is calling for 6.2 million acres, which would be up 13 percent from a year ago. Some of the early private and government estimates were closer to a 9 percent range, so slightly higher than expected.

Peterson also noted that Canada hasn’t had as much of the recent moisture as North Dakota and Montana, and is still characterized as somewhat dry. However, planting there has been hindered by cold temperatures, as well as some incremental moisture, although certainly not as inundated as North Dakota during April.

“So that can be skewed as a little bit bearish in the market with the higher acreage numbers, but we’ll see how the planting season unfolds up there, and if they get any late-season storms, as well,” he said.

Somewhat bearish to prices and demand in the U.S. domestic market, according to Peterson, is the fact that most mills are on 4-5-day grind and still being throttled back in the pasta plants by labor shortages as well as supply chain issues.

“In some sectors of the country, store shelves are still not fully stocked with pasta products,” he said. “I think we’re leaving some demand on the table and ultimately that comes back to price pressure at the local level for producers.”

On the demand side, U.S. durum exports are at 6.4 million bushels (MB) in sales and there were very little sales on the books. The U.S. did have half a million bushels listed as unknown destinations. A year ago the U.S. had 2.6 MB of sales on the books. At the current pace, Peterson said it’s likely the U.S. will come up short of USDA’s current projection of 15 MB.

“On a positive note, we do have 2.5 million bushels already sold for after the first of June in the next marketing year, so expectations are that next year will be a much better export season for both the U.S. and Canada,” he said.

From a world standpoint, the International Grains Council (IGC) came out with its first look at the 2022 world crop and projections and is projecting production will be up to 1.25 billion bushels (BB), up 10 percent from 1.12 BB last year. In a kind of reversal from a year ago, the IGC is projecting a pretty notable rebound in North American production, primarily in the U.S. and Canada with lower crops in the European Union and North Africa. Some of the early looks show the EU down just slightly due primarily to smaller crop production in France, but North Africa is down more notably, almost 25 percent from last year. That’s due largely to drought in Morocco. Algeria has also been dry, but the crop there is faring a bit better.

“In North America, again this is a very early look, the crop is not even planted yet, so certainly things can change tremendously,” Peterson said.

For the U.S., the IGC is forecasting a crop of 70 MB, which would be double last year’s crop. In Canada, the IGC is projecting production at more than double last year, going up to 228 MB, up from 100 MB in 2021.

The caveat in all of that is that the intention is there will be more planted acres, and are we going to rebound back to average yields, and that’s what the IGC is using,” he said. “Obviously, we’re getting unexpected moisture now, but the drought outlook for both countries is for the summer period to be somewhat drier, but that’s subject to change.”

Looking at some of the other key factors, the IGC is forecasting another year of declining stocks, even with the higher production, and that’s because overall use is up 5 percent.

“We are going to see a rebound in food use, but it’s still down from the very robust levels set during the COVID period. Feed use is also up a little just with historically high corn prices,” he said. “And then trade is expected to make a significant rebound, up 44 percent, and led by Canada.”

He also pointed out that some of the dryness and smaller crops in the EU and North Africa are putting a little bullish sentiment in world durum prices.

Going back to the start of his comments, Peterson reiterated that U.S. prices really haven’t moved much over the last couple months.

“We’ll see what concerns over planting delays get to be. I think with the higher acre expectations in Canada that’s probably going to temper durum prices unless planting delays would get even more acute going forward,” he said.

