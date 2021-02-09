Dry times: Idaho snowpack below average so far this winter

TWIN FALLS — Idaho is having a drier-than-normal winter, which could cause significant drought conditions in the Magic Valley this summer.

This is a La Niña year, which typically means heavy rains and snow in the Pacific Northwest and low precipitation south of Idaho in the Great Basin, Colorado Basin and southern California.

Sometimes though, the La Niña weather pattern can lead to drought conditions.

“The drought that is typically centered in Colorado and the Great Basin is pushing a little further north than it typically does,” Idaho Department of Water Resources Hydrologist David Hoekema said.

Relative to the rest of the West, Idaho is in good shape. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s drought monitor shows most of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico in “exceptional” drought — that’s the most severe designation. In comparison, southern Idaho is mostly “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought” — the two mildest categories.

The last few years have been wet in Idaho. But the state cycles between wet and dry periods. There are signs that Idaho is about to enter a new dry cycle, Hoekema said, although that could all change with a wet winter next year.