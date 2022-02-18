Drought loans available to Magic Valley residents

TWIN FALLS — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering economic injury disaster loans in 19 Idaho counties.

These low-interest loans are meant to offset economic losses due to reduced revenue caused by the drought that started June 29, a spokesperson from the SBA said.

Last year the state was in a drought “that was unprecedented in recent memory,” according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources. The department issued a drought emergency for Twin Falls County in July.

Small non-farm businesses, agricultural cooperatives, businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private non-profits are eligible to apply for a loan. Farming or ranching operations cannot receive a loan, however, nurseries are eligible.

The application deadline is March 7. Magic Valley residents in Twin Falls, Jerome, Cassia, Minidoka, and Blaine counties are eligible.

The interest rate is 2.88% for businesses and 2% for private nonprofits.

Applicants can apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

