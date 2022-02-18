 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Drought loans available to Magic Valley residents

  • 0
The missing Magic Reservoir

The dry and cracked bed of Magic Reservoir is seen June 18 north of Shoshone.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering economic injury disaster loans in 19 Idaho counties.

These low-interest loans are meant to offset economic losses due to reduced revenue caused by the drought that started June 29, a spokesperson from the SBA said.

Last year the state was in a drought “that was unprecedented in recent memory,” according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources. The department issued a drought emergency for Twin Falls County in July.

Small non-farm businesses, agricultural cooperatives, businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private non-profits are eligible to apply for a loan. Farming or ranching operations cannot receive a loan, however, nurseries are eligible.

The application deadline is March 7. Magic Valley residents in Twin Falls, Jerome, Cassia, Minidoka, and Blaine counties are eligible.

The interest rate is 2.88% for businesses and 2% for private nonprofits.

People are also reading…

Applicants can apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ag show comes to Twin Falls

Ag show comes to Twin Falls

Tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for kids, and $6 for families. Individuals can get $1 off with a canned food donation. 

Farmers intrigued by hemp's potential

Farmers intrigued by hemp's potential

Although many people are interested in growing the new crop, there were concerns about the number of steps the Idaho State Department of Agriculture requires to get a license. 

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about tax implications and loans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News