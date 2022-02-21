‘Driverless’ features hit farm fields in many forms

Two years ago at the Iowa Ag Expo, automation was the hot topic. Using technology to streamline processes, and even create driverless tractors, were expected to play a big role in agriculture in the coming years.

According to some, that future is here.

“It’s absolutely here,” said Josh Crimmins, a representative with precision agriculture company Raven Industries. “The technology is here and it’s not just a buzzword anymore. Autonomous technology is here.”

Crimmins said there are driverless machines working in fields across the Corn Belt and in Canada, using set maps and paths to do the work for the farmer. There is technology being used right now that allows farmers to control grain carts without needing to step out of the combine.

For farmers who may not be willing or able to switch to fully autonomous machinery when it becomes available, he said having some of the features will still be desirable.

“Things like Driver Assist, you’ll still have an applicator or someone in the cab, but they are taking the burden of just driving away from the operator and letting them be in more of a management position,” Crimmins said.

However, the goal of precision ag is to help the farmer, not replace the farmer, said Brett Buehler of Ag Leader. He said these companies know how personal and important the work is to most farmers, and they don’t want to force the controls out of anyone’s hands.

“We aren’t taking over, that’s not our focus,” Buehler said.

“It’s so farmers that want to expand and bump productivity can do so without needing to invest in more employees if it’s hard to find. People are looking into (automated) technology, but most farmers farm because they love doing it. Most of them don’t want to sit on top of a hill and watch the tractor go. We are focused on helping them in the cab making decisions.”

He said the automotive industry is a good example of how this type of technology will be used moving forward.

“Full automation might be the way things go, but this is just hitting the automotive industry,” Buehler said. “The ag industry is generally going to be about 10 years behind the automotive industry. That’s a good indicator of when we’ll see it.”

Ted Schmidt, with Precision Planting, echoed those sentiments. He said people are showing a lot more interest in technologies that have become popular in recent models of cars, such as electric drives. He said that will change the look inside some of the machines.

“All the mechanical stuff, the bearings and chains and flex shafts and all that manual drive system that is so cumbersome and many parts, it’s run by a motor run off of 12 volts,” he said. “Now it’s just a one-wiring harness in some planters.”

While autonomy and ease of use are important, Schmidt said farmers are always looking for more control, particularly in planting. Many farmers don’t have the ability to get live measurements while making passes in the field and adjust on the fly. He said it’s critical to bridge that gap and give farmers more control from the cab.

“We are a sensing company, and that’s the missing piece of the industry on the control side,” Schmidt said. “To go faster, you have to control at a much better and higher level, and your measurements have to be much more accurate.”

The future of control may come in the form of cameras on the equipment, Schmidt said. Farmers will be able to monitor plant height, what kinds of weeds are in the field and how much herbicide will be needed as they go through their passes. That allows for more effective and efficient use of inputs, which will add to profitability.

He said the cameras will be able to keep sprayers on track when going down the rows.

“If you get off and start running over a row, you’ll take out 100 plants,” Schmidt said. “You can get it back, but if I lose one ear every 1,000th of an acre, that’s 1,000 ears over an acre. That’s a 7 bushel loss.”

