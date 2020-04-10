Down the drain: Restaurant closures leaves gaping hole in dairy market, Magic Valley farmers dumping milk

Magic Valley Quality Milk Producers CEO Alan Stutzman said the co-op produces 2.7 million pounds of milk a day (about 315,000 gallons). On Wednesday, the co-op had to dump roughly a million pounds of milk.

“We’ve had some days (in the past week) where we’ve had to dump 20% of our milk because we don’t have a sale,” Stutzman said. “I’m worried next week will be even worse.”

Other dairy processors have told their farmers they’ll be penalized if they produce more milk than their three-year average, and some have said they can’t take on as much. A lot of Magic Valley dairymen have avoided having to dump milk so far. But they’re worried they might have to at some point.

Buhl dairyman Michael Brubaker said every day the milk truck pulls up to his farm, he worries he’ll be told he has to dump milk.

The pandemic is likely to cause a short-term reduction in cows, which could briefly help with the Magic Valley’s overproduction issues. The number of cows will probably drop because many farmers, including Azevedo, will have to cull some of their cows — sell them for beef — in order to make some cash and pay their bills.