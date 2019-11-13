BURLEY — Dot Foods Idaho has donated $30,000 worth of food to Magic Valley food pantries.
The company provided $5,000 worth of food to each of six pantries: The Community Council of Idaho in Burley, Filer Senior Haven, Hope for the Hungry Community Food Pantry in Shoshone, Open Hearts Food Pantry in Rupert, Rock Creek Food Bank in Kimberly, and The Salvation Army in Twins Falls.
Dot Foods, Inc., carries 131,000 products from 1,040 food industry manufacturers, making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation Inc., the company distributes food service, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and 39 countries. Dot Foods operates 11 U. S. distribution centers, including one in Burley.
