Dot Foods donates to Salvation Army

Dot Foods delivers $5,000 worth of food Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Twin Falls. Dot Foods donated $30,000 of food divided evenly between six community food pantries.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — Dot Foods Idaho has donated $30,000 worth of food to Magic Valley food pantries. 

The company provided $5,000 worth of food to each of six pantries: The Community Council of Idaho in Burley, Filer Senior Haven, Hope for the Hungry Community Food Pantry in Shoshone, Open Hearts Food Pantry in Rupert, Rock Creek Food Bank in Kimberly, and The Salvation Army in Twins Falls.

Dot Foods, Inc., carries 131,000 products from 1,040 food industry manufacturers, making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation Inc., the company distributes food service, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and 39 countries. Dot Foods operates 11 U. S. distribution centers, including one in Burley.

Dot Foods donates $5,000 worth of food Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Twin Falls. Maj. Kevin Hanson says this donation is pivotal because they receive items not normally collected during food drives, such as peanut butter.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Maj. Kevin Hanson shows some of the $5,000 worth of food donated by Dot Foods on Wednesday at the Salvation Army in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

