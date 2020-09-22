Do you need help because of COVID-19? You could qualify for money from this Idaho fund

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A new Idaho relief fund is accepting applications from immigrants and agricultural workers who need financial assistance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Ayuda Para Nuestras Familias” relief fund (“Help For Our Families”) is accepting applications for financial aid until Friday, Sept. 25, according to a press release. To qualify, applicants must be an agricultural worker or an immigrant living in Idaho and experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic.

The fund is administered by the Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance, a group of nine Idaho nonprofits that formed to provide resources and rapid response needs to Idaho’s immigrant and farmworker communities during the pandemic. Some of the organizations within the alliance, like Vision 2C Resource Council, PODER of Idaho and the Community Council of Idaho, have distributed more than 9,000 face masks to farmworkers since the pandemic began.