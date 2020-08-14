Did the pandemic play a role in Idaho bean acres being up 38% this year?

As the Magic Valley dairy industry has grown, demand for corn and alfalfa has grown, too. Farmers were growing fewer beans as a result.

It’s unlikely that COVID-19 played much of a role in this year’s acreage jump. Farmers tend to know months in advance what they’re going to plant. For instance, Bitzenberg knows what he’s going to grow in 2021, he said.

The decision to plant beans, for many, was made before March. Some farmers might have seen the pandemic coming and were extra eager to plant beans, though.

The lone winner

So far beans appear to be the one Magic Valley crop that has done perfectly well during the pandemic.

And there are some signs COVID-19 could help beans in the future.

Van Pevenage noted that the pandemic could have increased peoples’ interest in healthy, plant-based proteins. But more importantly, COVID-19 has led to people eating more beans, and that shift could be permanent.

It’s tricky to know exactly what the bean price will look like come harvest this fall. Blitzenberg said this year’s crop is looking pretty good, but not spectacular. You really can’t be confident about what price you’ll get until you drive your first truckload up to the elevator.