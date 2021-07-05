Dangerous heat wave continues to broil Idaho. How can farmworkers be protected?

It’s sweltering in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest this week, and farmworkers are among the most vulnerable.

Ángeles Cárdenas and her small crew ended their work day earlier than usual on Wednesday — as they likely will for the rest of the week. There were few trees and little shade in the Nampa cornfield where they worked until 2:30 p.m. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 104 degrees in Nampa by noon.

“There are a lot of people who don’t want to do this work,” Cárdenas told the Idaho Statesman over the phone Wednesday.

Experts and advocates are calling for caution — and change — as the Northwest rolls through a several-day stretch of extreme heat that has had lethal consequences in the region. Hundreds of deaths in the U.S. and Canada have been linked to the heat wave, especially among people without air conditioning in their homes or workplaces.

Ada County commissioners choose a new sheriff: Eagle Police Chief Matt Clifford

Manual laborers working outside are particularly at risk. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) warns that “dozens of workers die every year due to working in the heat, and thousands become ill.” The Oregonian reported the heat-related death of at least one farmworker this week.