Dairy sees declines after high prices last quarter

TWIN FALLS — From October through December, milk prices were at a five-year high, finally giving Magic Valley dairy farmers some hope after several brutal years of consistent losses. But today, milk prices are back down to the $17 per hundredweight range — the point where Idaho farmers break even.

Farmers typically lock in their contracts, which means they’re not necessarily feeling every monthly fluctuation in milk price. Still, that can be a mixed blessing. Because prices stayed high for only a few months, producers might not have seen much of a benefit.

“They probably need at minimum six to eight months to catch their breath,” FC Stone Director of West Coast Dairy James Carr said. “There wasn’t enough time for people to get healthy.”

BIGGER, BUT NOT MUCH BETTER?

Last year was an erratic one for the dairy industry. Early in 2019, class III milk prices were in the $14 range per hundred pounds. In the Magic Valley, producers typically break even at about $17 per hundredweight, so when milk prices are as low as $14, that generally means farmers are losing money.

Then, after years of persistently low prices, milk finally climbed above the break-even price this fall, rising as high as the $20 mark.