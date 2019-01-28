BURLEY — Dr. Shane Holt will present "Dairy Feed — Optimum Nutrition From Cover Crops" at the fifth annual Soil Health Workshop on Feb. 6th in Burley. Those attending will have an opportunity to discuss dairy feed issues.
Holt has been a Cargill Dairy focus consultant for more than 15 years. He earned his Ph.D. in ruminant nutrition from Utah State University. Holt currently works with dairy producers in Idaho, Washington and Utah. As an industry speaker, he has been featured at both local and national events such as World Ag Expo and the Western Dairy Management Conference. Holt's research has been featured in the Journal of Dairy Science, and he’s been a contributor for Progressive Dairyman and Progressive Forage.
The Soil Health Workshop will provide a continental breakfast, lunch and the full day's educational speakers. To RSVP, call 208-572-3369 or email ewcswcd@gmail.com or go to minicassiaswcd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.