BURLEY — Dr. Shane Holt will present "Dairy Feed — Optimum Nutrition From Cover Crops" at the fifth annual Soil Health Workshop on Feb. 6th in Burley. Those attending will have an opportunity to discuss dairy feed issues. 

Holt has been a Cargill Dairy focus consultant for more than 15 years. He earned his Ph.D. in ruminant nutrition from Utah State University. Holt currently works with dairy producers in Idaho, Washington and Utah. As an industry speaker, he has been featured at both local and national events such as World Ag Expo and the Western Dairy Management Conference. Holt's research has been featured in the Journal of Dairy Science, and he’s been a contributor for Progressive Dairyman and Progressive Forage. 

The Soil Health Workshop will provide a continental breakfast, lunch and the full day's educational speakers. To RSVP, call 208-572-3369 or email ewcswcd@gmail.com or go to minicassiaswcd.com.

