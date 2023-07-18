Jack Duchow answers questions about cattle byproducts during the Summer Ag Academy on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jaysa Fillmore, with the agricultural department, asks questions about rangeland during the Summer Ag Academy on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Participants play a game called "Tragedy of the Commons" during the Summer Ag Academy on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. The game is meant to depict an animal science investigation into managing federal lands.
Cash Drake moves a dried out cow stomach to make room for a game during the Summer Ag Academy on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Addison Walker and Meadow Virnig draw up some rangeland on paper for a game during the Summer Ag Academy on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Aiden McFarland does an exercise concerning different types of food sources on rangeland during the Summer Ag Academy on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
The College of Southern Idaho’s Summer Ag Academy is focusing its efforts on beef cattle and how vital the industry is to the state of Idaho. Jaysa Fillmore, with the CSI agricultural department, hopes to gets kids 14 to 17 years old excited about the industry by going on several field trips and learning about beef cattle firsthand. This is the third year that CSI has held the event.
