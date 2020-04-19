COVID-19 could bring labor shortage for some MV farmers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HEYBURN — The coronavirus pandemic isn’t just hurting demand and prices for crops. It’s also making it harder for some farmers to plant and harvest.

In mid-March, the U.S. Department of State suspended visa processing in Mexico for migrant workers.

That March 16 freeze made life chaotic for Joel Anderson, the executive director of the Snake River Farmers Association, a non-profit based in Heyburn that helps farmers find migrant workers through the H-2A program. The Snake River Farmers Association was started by farmers in Paul in 1986, but now has 600 members in 15 states.

The suspension rules changed a couple of days later, when the Department of State said that some in-person interview requirements would be waived, allowing some visa applications to be processed. The Department of State's policies weren't just changing daily, there were times when they changed hourly. That's unprecedented, Anderson said.

The suspension has since been relaxed even further, which means more H-2A workers will be able to get into the country. But the in-person interview requirement isn’t going away for everyone.

“It’s probably a good 20% of the workforce that has a current need for an in-person interview,” Anderson said.