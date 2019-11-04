GOODING — A University of Idaho Extension Cover Crops Workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at the group’s office, 203 Lucy Lane.
Share your experiences and questions with others. The workshop is free, and there is no RSVP. There might even be coffee and donuts.
Topics to be covered are as follows:
- The Reality of Soil Health in Idaho — Dr. Linda Schott, University of Idaho
- Research: Interseeding Cover Crops into Corn Silage — Steve Hines and Joel Packham, University of Idaho
- Economics of Cover Crops — Ashlee Westerhold, University of Idaho
- A Producer’s Experience: Grazing & Harvesting Cover Crops — Katie Dennis, producer and Natural Resources Conservation Service conservationist
- Cover Crop Demo Plots: Gooding Community Garden — Dr. Mario E. de Haro-Marti, University of Idaho, and Barbara Messick, GSCD
- Updates — University of Idaho, Natural Resources Conservation Service and soil conservation districts
- Panel Discussion with cover crop producers, researchers and seed company representatives
You have free articles remaining.
The workshop will be brought to you by the University of Idaho Extension, the Gooding Soil Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
For questions, call Mario de Haro at 208-934-4417 or email mdeharo@uidaho.edu.
Anyone attending this program who requires auxiliary aids or services should call the above number or email at least 10 days prior to the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.