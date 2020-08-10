Corn in the dirt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corn prices tumbled to new contract lows last week, trading down to $3.20 per bushel. Values are dropping as the crop looks increasingly healthy and is poised to produce over 180 bushels per acre, a new record yield.

As the crop size grows, demand is falling behind, especially from ethanol producers. Nearly 40% of U.S. corn is converted into ethanol fuel, but automotive demand has been weak all year due to the coronavirus shutdowns. This led to a glut of ethanol, leaving ethanol producer demand lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Worse yet, despite massive buys from China last week, U.S. corn exports are more than 10% below last year’s sales, a sign that this year’s large crop is not finding willing buyers even at these low prices.

Race for gold and silver

Investors continued chasing precious metals higher last week, pushing gold and silver to new highs. Silver neared $30 per ounce on Friday, while gold pushed over $2,060, an all-time high.

The two metals are outpacing nearly all other investments, especially silver, which rose by 50% in less than a month.