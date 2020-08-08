Conservation group says water quality won’t improve until manure management does

“As long as there are 425,000 dairy cows here there’s going to be 50 million pounds of dairy waste a day and we’re going to have to figure out something to do with that,” Johnson said. “It’s not all on the dairy industry, but at least some of it is.”

Lots of manure

In the past few decades the Magic Valley has become one of America’s biggest dairy producing regions. Idaho is now the country’s third-biggest dairy state, and 70% of that dairy comes out of south-central Idaho.

The number of cows here grows every year. In 2019, the Magic Valley had 425,000 dairy cows. Each cow produces an average of 120 pounds of manure a day.

Manure is a great fertilizer. But there are a couple of reasons it might not always be applied to land in the right amounts, Johnson said.

First, manure is heavy and bulky. In most cases, dairymen want to apply their manure to nearby farmland, or sell it to someone who owns farmland nearby. When a dairyman has to ship manure farther, he loses money.