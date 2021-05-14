Chobani will host first virtual career fair

TWIN FALLS — In a time where everything has gone online, Chobani is going virtual. The food company is hosting its first online job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

People team manager at Chobani Christina Kelly said the company is looking to fill dozens of positions in Twin Falls and that technology allows them to reach qualified candidates.

“This is definitely an event in which we are all very excited about,” Kelly said. “There’s people all over the globe who have already preregistered.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Previously, the company, which employs more than 900 people in the Magic Valley, has held in-person interview sessions at the plant or participated in career fairs throughout the community.

Virtual events offer more flexibility, Kelly said. Job seekers can participate while they are at work on a lunch break.

Anyone looking for a job can join the event from any internet-accessible device. The event will start with a chat period and then Chobani representatives may invite people to video or audio chat. Preregistration is required on the event website.