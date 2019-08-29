TWIN FALLS — Chobani has a new president.
The Greek yogurt giant has promoted Peter McGuinness, the company’s chief marketing officer, to the role.
“It feels good,” McGuinness said. “But you know it felt good to be CMO as well.”
Chobani’s president role had been vacant since Tim Brown stepped down from the position a year ago.
Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said McGuinness, who has worked in marketing at Chobani for six years, will be an excellent fit for the job.
“I’m honored and happy to have him as president,” Ulukaya said in a press release. “I love seeing this talent rise up through the company.”
McGuinness said that his promotion will help streamline the company’s operations. In addition to his marketing responsibilities, he will now oversee supply, manufacturing, sustainability and research and development.
“I think it’s going to make us even more nimble,” he said. “This will be a great strategic weapon for us as we go up against big food.”
Tapping a new president wasn’t the only move Chobani announced Wednesday. Mick Beekhuizen, the company’s chief financial officer, is leaving his post. Michelle Brooks will take over as interim chief financial officer.
In addition to McGuinness’ promotion, four other Chobani employees — Chief Customer Officer Federico Muyshondt, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Jason Blaisure, Chief Information Officer Parag Agrawal and Chief People and Culture Officer Grace Zuncic — have been promoted to leadership positions.
“This is time to recognize some rising stars and let them fly,” McGuinness said.
Chobani has had a strong 2019 according to McGuinness. He said the company is the only yogurt brand that has grown in sales and market share this year. He added that Chobani has released 40 new products this year, and said that Chobani will be “exploding into new categories” in a few months.
(1) comment
