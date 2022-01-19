Chobani Scholars program is expanding

TWIN FALLS — More University of Idaho students are now eligible for the Chobani Scholars program.

The food maker announced on Wednesday it's expanding its Scholars Program to include students studying agriculture, dairy, food science and food entrepreneurship. Previously, the scholarship was limited to students from a dairy background who were pursuing a career in the dairy industry.

Four students from the University of Idaho and four from Cornell University will each receive $20,000 scholarships, split into $5,000 for each year of their academic career. The students will also have an opportunity to intern with Chobani while they are in college.

“The Chobani Scholars program provides an incredible opportunity to Idaho students who otherwise may not be able to attend college,” said Michael Parrella, dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Idaho, in a statement. “We are grateful for our strong partnership with Chobani and their passion for creating a pathway for Idahoans from underrepresented communities who wish to pursue a career in agriculture.”

Chobani will also be providing $20,000 annually for the next five years to each school to support diversity, equity, and inclusion training and education.

The Chobani Scholars program was established in 2018 and has helped more than two dozen students attending the two universities. The company has pledged to continue the program until at least 2027.

