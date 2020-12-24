Chobani hires new CFO

TWIN FALLS — Chobani has a new chief financial officer.

Jody Macedonio will take over the CFO position from Michelle Brooks, who had been serving as interim CFO. Brooks is continuing as Chobani’s treasurer and will take on a new role as the yogurt giant’s chief business development officer.

“Jody brings deep operational finance leadership experience,” Chobani President Peter McGuinness said in a statement. “She has a passion for food and beverage, she loves a challenge, she’s super-collaborative and very growth-driven. Michelle’s new leadership role is central to our growth strategy as a modern food company. Together, Jody and Michelle are a formidable combination.”

Prior to joining Chobani, Macedonio spent more than two decades with major food companies including 8th Avenue Food and Provisions, Dean Foods, PepsiCo, Nestle and others.

“I look forward to joining the team to help drive continued, strategic growth as Chobani broadens its portfolio to additional food categories,” Macedonio said. “I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be a part of the Chobani family.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0