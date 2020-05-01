Chobani funds new Idaho Foodbank truck to serve the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Foodbank has a new refrigerated food truck that will be dedicated to serving south-central Idaho and was purchased through a grant from Chobani.
The grant will allow the food bank to hire a part-time driver and use the truck to deliver food in this part of the state, a statement from the food bank said. The truck is expected to be operational in the South Central region by June.
The majority of The Idaho Foodbank’s partner network have said they are experiencing up to a 50% increase in demand for food, driven by the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s economy, the food bank said. Food insecurity already affected 210,000 people across Idaho before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s about community especially in these trying times and we want to do our part by helping Idaho families — especially at a time when so many food banks are facing unprecedented demand,” said Peter McGuinness, president of Chobani. “We’re honored to support our longtime partners at The Idaho Foodbank and our friends and neighbors in the Magic Valley and across Idaho.”
“As a statewide nonprofit we are proud to collaborate with Chobani to provide increased access to nutritious food, including Chobani products, in Twin Falls and throughout the South Central region of Idaho,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “This refrigerated truck will allow us to deliver essential dairy and perishable protein products to partners, churches, shelters, and schools throughout the region. We are grateful for Chobani’s ‘all in’ partnership to end hunger in Idaho— providing food, funds and support during this crisis and year-round.”
Chobani and The Idaho Foodbank have worked together since 2014. Over the course of the first five years of the partnership, Chobani has donated nearly 3 million pounds of food to The Idaho Foodbank.
Chobani also recently launched the Chobani Pantry, an initiative to send trucks regularly to food banks that need supplies across the U.S. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Chobani has donated over 2 million cups of yogurt (and counting) to communities across the U.S.
