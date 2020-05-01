Chobani funds new Idaho Foodbank truck to serve the Magic Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Foodbank has a new refrigerated food truck that will be dedicated to serving south-central Idaho and was purchased through a grant from Chobani.

The grant will allow the food bank to hire a part-time driver and use the truck to deliver food in this part of the state, a statement from the food bank said. The truck is expected to be operational in the South Central region by June.

The majority of The Idaho Foodbank’s partner network have said they are experiencing up to a 50% increase in demand for food, driven by the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s economy, the food bank said. Food insecurity already affected 210,000 people across Idaho before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s about community especially in these trying times and we want to do our part by helping Idaho families — especially at a time when so many food banks are facing unprecedented demand,” said Peter McGuinness, president of Chobani. “We’re honored to support our longtime partners at The Idaho Foodbank and our friends and neighbors in the Magic Valley and across Idaho.”