Chobani donates $1 million to University of Idaho CAFE project

TWIN FALLS — University of Idaho’s Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE) received a $1 million donation from Chobani, the food maker announced Wednesday.

“As more and more people – consumers, investors, and regulators focus on sustainability, the dairy industry must be part of the conversation. The dairy industry has a deep history of commitment to and leadership in sustainability, which must be honored,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani founder and CEO in a press release. “This is why the University of Idaho’s leadership to establish this comprehensive and groundbreaking CAFE project is so important, and why we are so proud to support it.”

CAFE includes three spaces: a 2,000-cow research dairy and 640-acre demonstration farm in Rupert, a public outreach and education center in Jerome and a food processing plant in Twin Falls.

It will be the largest research dairy in the Nation, according to the university.

The project is part of widespread innovation in the agricultural sector, said Idaho Governor Brad Little in a press release.

“Chobani's latest commitment to Idaho CAFE is an investment in Idaho’s economy and, importantly, Idaho’s current and future workforce,” Little said. “ A strong dairy industry supports jobs and our Idaho way of life.”

The need for CAFE has been growing by the day, said Michael Parrella, Dean of the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. The dairy industry has aggressive environmental goals including becoming carbon neutral and maximizing water quality and quantity, he said.

The research dairy will host a variety of research experiments focusing on animal health, manure, water usage and more.

Groundbreaking for the first phase of construction will begin in June. Construction will start with the $22.5 million research dairy. The first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0