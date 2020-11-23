Chobani cancels annual giveaway due to COVID-19

TWIN FALLS — Chobani has canceled its annual yogurt giveaway due to COVID-19. The company will be donating 5,000 cases of Chobani products to the Idaho Foodbank instead.

This would have marked the sixth December that Chobani has given out thousands of cases of yogurt to Magic Valley families. The giveaway takes place every year at the College of Southern Idaho.

“This is our signature event of the year — and a favorite for our Chobani employee volunteers,” Chobani Community Relations Director Alyson Oüten said in a press release. “We fully support all measures being taken to keep our community safe during this global pandemic, but we will certainly miss seeing all the smiling faces on those who drive through and collect their free Chobani.”

It would have been difficult or impossible for Chobani to hold the annual giveaway event at CSI given that Gov. Brad Little’s stage two reopening guidelines limit gathering sizes to 10 people or fewer.

Chobani and a host of other Magic Valley food processors have donated thousands of dollars of products during the pandemic.

