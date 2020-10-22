Chobani announces 2020 impact grant winners

Post-Secondary Transition Coordinator Kristy Buffington said the $55,000 grant will help them build a “restaurant on wheels.”

“Old school buses we usually send them off to the state of Idaho to auction,” Buffington said. “We have an older bus that the school is going to let our transition program have and we are going to turn it into a food bus.”

The bus is going to be a great learning opportunity for our students Buffington said. The menu, what kinds of food they are going to cook, the inventory, the budget, all the permitting, and the logo design will all be assignments for students. The educators will design a curriculum, but the students will run the bus.

Working on this food truck will allow deaf and hard of hearing and blind and visually impaired youth and young adults learn essential life-enhancing soft-skills.

“We want to partner with Magic Valley business leaders and local business owners, hearing and sighted as well,” Buffington said. “This way Magic Valley employers can see that deaf and blind talent pools are an untapped resource in our community.”

The grant also includes a stipend for four mentors: two for deaf students, two for blind students.

