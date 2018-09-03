Subscribe for 33¢ / day

MERIDIAN — The Idaho Hay and Forage Association has released its directory of hay and forage producers’ locations in Idaho. It divides producers into four regions of the state and lists the size of bales available for sale.

Sizes include ½-ton bales, ¾-ton bales, one-ton bales, two-string bales, three-string bales, cubed and round bales. In addition, the directory also classifies hay in two specialty-hay production categories — organic and certified weed-free.

“Certified weed-free hay is required on many state and federal lands in Idaho,” Rick Waitley, the association’s executive director, said in a statement. “Those planning to pack, hunt or enjoy the backcountry need to be sure that the hay they are packing for their excursion is certified weed-free”.

The directory is free — available by calling 208-888-0988 or by emailing lisa@amgidaho.com.

