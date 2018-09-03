MERIDIAN — The Idaho Hay and Forage Association has released its directory of hay and forage producers’ locations in Idaho. It divides producers into four regions of the state and lists the size of bales available for sale.
Sizes include ½-ton bales, ¾-ton bales, one-ton bales, two-string bales, three-string bales, cubed and round bales. In addition, the directory also classifies hay in two specialty-hay production categories — organic and certified weed-free.
“Certified weed-free hay is required on many state and federal lands in Idaho,” Rick Waitley, the association’s executive director, said in a statement. “Those planning to pack, hunt or enjoy the backcountry need to be sure that the hay they are packing for their excursion is certified weed-free”.
The directory is free — available by calling 208-888-0988 or by emailing lisa@amgidaho.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.