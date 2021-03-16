Canal companies clear the way for irrigation water in annual 'spring cleaning'

More controlled burns in Twin Falls

Similar to canal companies, local municipalities are also carrying out controlled burns.

Twin Falls said it will conduct controlled burns at sediment settling ponds in the Snake River Canyon and along the Canyon Rim Trail on Tuesday. City crews will begin burning dead and overgrown vegetation at Auger Falls Wetland Preserve and the sediment settling ponds near Meadow Ridge Circle and the Canyon Rim Trail.

During the controlled burn, residents may see smoke coming from the Snake River Canyon and from northeast Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department is aware of the controlled burn and will ensure the fire remains within its confined area. The controlled burn is expected to be completed by the end of the day — weather permitting.