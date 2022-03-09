Can grazing and renewable energy co-exist?

STAR LAKE — For nearly a century, John Arkoosh’s family has grazed sheep and cattle on the Star Lake Grazing Allotment.

Located on the border of Jerome and Lincoln Counties, the allotment is more than 98,000 acres, managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

The land is used by numerous multigenerational ranchers whose operations employ close to 100 people, Arkoosh said. The allotment has 12 permits in total.

“It’s a clean industry, cattle grazing, we try to take care of the land and we don’t exploit it,” he said.

The Star Lake Grazing Association has spent more than $1 million on water improvements, including storage water facilities used by the BLM for fire management, he said. So it came as a shock when he learned he might be forced to relocate his animals.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project, an up to 400-turbine operation on 73,000 acres of BLM land, could render up to half of the allotment unavailable during the construction period.

“I don’t think this is the place to build this project. It just doesn’t make sense to me,” Arkoosh said. “We’ve spent years developing this and taking care of it and I don’t understand how they can just turn these guys lose to completely change the face of the earth.”

After learning about the project, Arkoosh and other permittees drafted a letter to be included in the public scoping period, the first part of the environmental impact statement process, required by US environmental law.

Public scoping is the period when the lead agency collects comments from other agencies, organizations and individuals.

More than 1,400 comments were submitted regarding the Lava Ridge Wind Project. Of those comments, over 97% were from individuals, 3% from organizations, and 1% from agencies.

Almost two-thirds of the comments were form letters. This category covers letters with the same comment that were forwarded to different people to submit.

The Star Lake Grazing Permittees’ comment addressed their concerns regarding the loss of grazing during the construction period, difficulties regarding fire suppression, the impact of road building, damage to prior range improvements and more.

Magic Valley Energy Project Manager Luke Papez said he believes wind energy and grazing can be achieved simultaneously.

“It’s definitely our opinion, and well established across many other wind energy developments, that wind energy and grazing co-exist very well,” Papez said. “There are literally thousands of wind turbines between Texas and North Dakota that are on operating cattle ranches.”

Papez said he understands the permittees’ concerns about disruptions to their livelihoods and investments. Early in the process, Magic Valley Energy met with many of the grazing permit holders in the project area to address their concerns and potential mitigation options.

“I do think that we can co-exist and there are a lot of items that we can do to ensure that is the case,” he said.

Magic Valley Energy also hired a rangeland consultant to help them determine the best course of action moving forward. The company could provide financial assistance if ranchers are forced to relocate during the construction period.

“We would certainly be looking to make them whole on that so they are not financially impacted,” Papez said.

Moving is not a new concept for grazing permittees. It’s not uncommon for the BLM has to close a grazing area due to factors such as a wildfire, he said.

“We’re willing to step up and help if it’s our cause that is making that occur for them,” Papez said.

Jim Ritchie, another Star Lake Grazing permittee, said regardless of mitigations his operation will be impacted.

“I think that we are going to take a hit,” Ritchie said.

Arkoosh said the permittees feel there are a lot of unknowns regarding the potential impact of the project and the timeline. The plan of development created by MVE lists the construction period as “approximately two years.”

“We’re just kind of here twisting in the wind thinking ‘Well are we going to be off of here for two years or are we going to be disrupted for 10 years?’ We just don’t know,” Arkoosh said.

He isn’t opposed to wind energy projects, however, he believes they shouldn’t be on public land.

“We’re not against renewable energy, we’re not against windmills, but there’s plenty of private property all across the country that has already been developed and disturbed, that’s where these things need to go in my opinion,” he said.

Codie Martin, field manager for the Shoshone BLM field office, said it’s a misconception that private businesses can’t use public lands for profit.

“We have a multiple use-mission and that includes a lot of things,” Martin said. “Everything from livestock grazing to mining to recreational uses to lands and realty actions. There’s a lot of uses that occur on our public lands and that is part of our mission.”

Except for operational and maintenance facilities and substations, most of the project area will remain open for public access, he said.

“Our intent at this time is not to restrict or prohibit the public from going anywhere unless there is a definite need for public health and safety,” Martin said. “Our intent is to leave everything as open as possible.”

