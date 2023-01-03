Burley soil workshop will offer certified crop advisory credits

Water and soil health issues will be the focus of the Soil Health Workshop in Burley and Certified Crop Advisory Credits will be offered to those attending.

The workshop, titled “Managing Water for Tomorrow’s Agriculture,” is sponsored by local soil and water conservation districts and is set for Jan. 10 at 2500 Washington Ave. in Burley.

The keynote speaker, Jim Gerrish, will present information on integrating livestock into farming operations for cover crops, soil health, and grazing.

Other workshop topics will include the following: Soil plant monitoring, the rhizophagy cycle; the water outlook for 2023; grazing cover crops; the Food Safety Modernization Act & Ag Water Requirements; and getting the most out of irrigated pastures.

Certified Crop Advisor continuing education unit (CEU) points will be available to those interested. The workshop, luncheon, and CEU points are free of charge.

Reservations can be made online by Jan. 6 at www.minicassiaswcd.com, by email to ewcswcd@gmail.com, or by phone to 208-572-3369.