Burley slaughterhouse closed by COVID-19

BURLEY — Dozens of employees at yet another Idaho meatpacking facility have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the latest in a string of meat and food processing facilities to experience large coronavirus outbreaks — mostly in the rural parts of the state.

At least 44 workers at Ida-Beef, a large slaughterhouse and meatpacking facility in Burley, have tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to the South Central Public Health District. None of those employees have been hospitalized, and there have been no fatalities linked to the outbreak at the facility.

Ida-Beef is shut down until June 1 due to staff issues, said health district spokeswoman Yvonne Humphrey. A representative from the South Central Public Health District visited the facility May 20 during testing to provide coronavirus education to Ida-Beef employees.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed the agency received and handled a complaint about COVID-related concerns at the Ida-Beef facility in Burley, but did not provide any further details.