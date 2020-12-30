Blacker pastures: Badger Fire brings near-term losses, long-term gains for South Hills ranchers

“The coming year is where it’ll be problematic,” Noh said.

Where the fire burned, ranchers will have to keep their livestock off the ground for at least two growing seasons. That means at earliest, sheep and cattle will return to the burn area in the fall of 2022. The return date depends on how quickly the land bounces back. The U.S. Forest Service allows livestock back on the land based on how quickly the plants recover, so it could take more than the minimum two growing seasons in some areas where the fire burned severely.

U.S. Forest Service Range Management Specialist Chris Gee said the areas where the Badger Fire reburned the Cave Canyon burn scar, the land should recover more quickly.

Doug Pickett said the Badger Fire burned up about 60% of his South Hills grazing allotments. That means he has to find somewhere else to put roughly 300 cows of his 900 South Hills cattle for a couple of years or so. Matthews estimated the fire burned about half of his allotments, displacing half of his animals for a few years. Noh said maybe a quarter or a third of his allotments burned.

For the most part, ranchers will have to keep their livestock on their private ground, or rent ground, until the land recovers.

The future