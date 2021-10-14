Black and white: Data confirms tough growing year for Idaho grains

Part of the dramatic shift in production can be attributed to ideal growing conditions in 2020 and disastrous conditions in 2021.

“The truly unprecedented thing I think about this year is that it affected every acre of land in Idaho,” Chumrau said. “Usually we kind of depend on our geographic diversity and the sheer size of the state and the microclimates to ensure that at least some part of the state will have a normal crop.”

Looking at last winter, the snowpack and soil moisture conditions were OK, but the spring rains never materialized, she said. The Idaho Wheat Commission, which Chumrau runs, is a non-profit that is funded through a tax paid by growers. The commission aims to develop more markets for Idaho wheat growers, support research and provide grower education.

A dry spell lasting the entire growing season and record high temperatures earlier than normal exacerbated the tough conditions.

“Moist, cool weather is ideal for wheat,” said Wayne Hurst, a commissioner for the Idaho Wheat Commission. “And we had hot dry weather.”