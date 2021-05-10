Biden’s ‘30 by 30’ conservation plan urges collaboration with private landowners

Reaching goal would require adding 190,000 square miles of land

The proposal’s reliance on non-federal lands and a broad definition of conservation reflects the magnitude and difficulty of reaching the 30% mark.

By some estimates, including a 2018 study from the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank where at least two high-ranking members of the agencies responsible for the report worked before joining the government, only 12% of U.S. lands are protected. Reaching 30% would require adding more than 190,000 square miles — larger than the area of California — beyond that estimate.

But relying on private lands also opens the possibility that some conservation may not be permanent. The success of the program could at least partly depend on how enduring the conservation status of privately held lands is.

Brian O’Donnell, the director of the conservation group Campaign for Nature, said an expansive view of what counts as conservation was workable to achieve environmental goals, as long as conservation status is durable and has “a positive biodiversity outcome.”

“If we focus on that, I think we’re going to be fine, and we’ll keep an open mind on approaches,” he said.