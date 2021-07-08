Bellevue-area water curtailment removed

TWIN FALLS — The water curtailment decision for the Bellevue Triangle area has been lifted.

Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke sent out a press release Thursday announcing a settlement between surface water users along the Little Wood River and ground water users in the Bellevue Triangle.

The Idaho Department of Water Resources declined to comment on the negotiations but said it will release more information Friday.

"Today is a good day, because Idahoans came together to solve that problem," Bedke said in his announcement.

The curtailment was in place for seven days before the 2021 irrigation season agreement was reached. An alternative supply of water from the Twin Falls Canal Company will support the surface water users who take water from the Little Wood River.

This allows farmers and ranchers in the Bellevue Triangle area to resume using groundwater on their crops.

