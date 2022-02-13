'Beginnings of disappointment': Water outlook concerning

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley residents haven’t had to reach for an umbrella or snow shovels in a while.

Jan. 5 was the last recorded measurable precipitation in Jerome, according to the National Weather Service Boise office.

Lead forecaster Les Colin said the area is behind normal for average precipitation. He doesn’t expect any moisture untillo the end of February at the earliest.

“It’s not in the cards anytime soon,” Colin said.

No rain or snow for more than 35 days has hydrologists concerned.

“The beginnings of disappointment...but cautiously optimistic. That is the way we can describe the February 1 snow and water supply condition across the state,” the National Resources Conservation Service wrote in its most recent water supply outlook report.

In January, things were looking much different. Large-scale precipitation events early in the year set up the state to be a month ahead of schedule in terms of the snow water equivalent.

Snow water equivalent refers to the amount of water in the snowpack if it was melted.

“Things were incredible across the state,” said David Hoekema, hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

The culprit for the lack of precipitation is currently hanging over the northeastern Pacific Ocean.

A large region of high pressure has come to a standstill off the coast of northern California and Oregon. The air is forcing storms north into Canada or south into California.

“It’s preventing systems from coming straight off the pacific into our region,” Hoekema said.

Current conditions are leaning the state towards a second year of drought conditions.

“I would say it’s more than worry,” he said. “It’s significant concern that we are going to have a pretty significant drought year.”

Last year the state was in a drought “that was unprecedented in recent memory,” according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

Conditions caused empty reservoirs on the Upper Snake River and low carryover for the 2022 water year. A dry January and February along with limited storage in reservoirs could make for tough growing conditions.

The only positive comes from the temperature of the Pacific Ocean. In 2009, south-central Idaho saw a surge of precipitation in March. Hoekema said the temperature this year is similar to 2009 and a surge of precipitation later in the season could lift the area out of drought.

“We definitely still have time for accumulation but the window is shrinking rapidly,” he said.

