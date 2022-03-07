Beef leader splits time on cattle, research, people

Dan Loy’s roots may be in western Illinois, but over the past 40 years, they have found their way to central Iowa.

Loy came to Iowa State University in 1982 to work as an Extension beef specialist. He added more words to the business card as the years went by, including professor of animal science and director of the Iowa Beef Center.

If you are involved in the cattle industry, the odds are pretty good you have met Loy.

“This was my first job, and I never left,” he says.

Loy grew up on a western Illinois farm.

“Grandpa fed a lot of cattle, and it was something I was drawn to do,” he says.

Loy graduated from Western Illinois University in 1978, and then went on to Pennsylvania State University where he earned his PhD in 1982.

“I was on the livestock judging team both at Black Hawk College East and then at Western Illinois,” he says. “My coach and the coach at Penn State both thought I needed to go to grad school, so I went to Penn State and worked with the judging team there while I was there. That’s how I got interested in teaching.”

Loy was hired by ISU to work on the feedlot side of the cattle business, and for many years teamed with Daryl Strohbehn to lead the Extension beef program.

“Stro handled the cow-calf side and I handled the feedlots,” he says. “We did overlap some, but that’s how it worked for a long time.”

At first, Loy’s work was all with Extension. In 1992, he took on a small research appointment, but his responsibilities were still 80% Extension.

In 2010, he was appointed interim director of the Iowa Beef Center. That position became permanent in 2012, although he still works with Extension and is involved in research.

“My time is split a lot of different ways,” Loy says.

The industry has changed in many ways since 1982, but one thing has not changed for Loy.

“Working with people in our industry has always been the highlight for me,” he says. “Going into this, I knew I liked cattle, but over the years I found I liked cattle people. That’s really been the most satisfying part of this job.”

Loy points to changes in technology that have helped shape today’s cattle industry, from the use of computers to smartphones.

He has watched the dynamic of the beef industry shift in Iowa.

“When I got here, CattleFax released a report that said the industry was going through a major transition,” Loy says. “Iowa went from being the No. 1 cattle- feeding state to being down a million head or so. In 1984, we determined that only 25% of cattle feeders had the ability to calculate close-outs because they didn’t have the ability to weigh feed.

“We worked a lot on that over my first 10 years, to use a more business approach, and cattle feeders have embraced that.”

The growth of the ethanol industry has boosted feed options in Iowa and the Midwest, he says. The development of genetic and reproductive tools such as EPDs (expected progeny differences) and artificial insemination have helped take some of the guesswork out of raising cattle.

“The ability to utilize corn co-products for feed was really a game changer when it comes to the cost of production,” Loy says.

He admits the thought of retiring does cross his mind. Loy and his wife Laurie have been married 43 years and have three children, along with four grandchildren and one more on the way.

“I think about it, especially as the grandkids get older and do more things,” he says. “But as long as I’m enjoying myself, I plan to keep on going.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0