RUPERT — Minidoka Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman Brian Kossman presented the Cooperator of the Year Award to B & H Farms.
B & H Farms is a partnership between Randy Bauscher and Tom Haynes. While working at Mart Grain in 1989, they started farming part time on 400 acres. They have continued to grow the farming operation with seed potatoes in Saskatchewan, Canada; commercial potatoes in Hainsworth, Neb.; and commercial beans and alfalfa in Green River, Utah.
Bauscher and Haynes raise 2,000 acres of potatoes in a joint venture agreement with Lamb Weston, 600 acres of open potatoes in the Twin Falls area and 1,000 acres for Gem State Processing of Heyburn. They have 1,200 acres of sugar beets in contract that go to the Paul and Twin Falls factories. They also raise malt barley, wheat, alfalfa and corn.
