The disparity lessens in Magic Valley hot spots like Blaine County and Twin Falls County, although Latinos are still disproportionately affected in Twin Falls County. Latinos are only 17% of Twin Falls County but are 20% of COVID-19 cases. About 18% of Blaine County’s coronavirus cases are Latino compared to 22% of the population. No Latinos in Camas County have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the health district.

South Central Public Health District epidemiologists say the disproportionate coronavirus impact can be partially linked to statistically larger household size for Latino families, spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said. When one family member gets sick, it’s far more likely for everyone in the house to eventually test positive.

But Latino case counts also rose after mass testing at food processing and meatpacking plants in the region. At least 50 employees at Rite Stuff Foods in Jerome tested positive for coronavirus last week, and company representatives told the Statesman that roughly half of plant employees are Latino. The Statesman found the same was true for the Fry Foods plant outbreaks along the Idaho-Oregon border, where managers and testing staff scrambled to translate for 450 employees and their families who arrived for coronavirus testing, and overwhelmingly spoke Spanish.