TWIN FALLS — “First in time, first in right.” That’s been the rule of law governing water rights in Idaho — and much of the West — since the turn of the 20th century.

But now, some groundwater users in eastern Idaho are challenging the long-held law.

“There’s a movement afoot to call a special (legislative) session to rewrite water law in Idaho,” North Side Canal Co. manager Alan Hansten told the Times-News last week.

These groundwater users want the Idaho Department of Water Resources to re-evaluate how water rights are filled.

The Surface Water Coalition penned a May 10 letter to Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder and House Speaker Mike Moyle opposing groundwater users’ attempt to make changes to the law.

The surface-water users include A&B Irrigation District in Rupert, American Falls Reservoir District No. 2, Burley Irrigation District, Milner Irrigation District, Minidoka Irrigation District, North Side Canal Co. in Jerome and Twin Falls Canal Co.

Members of the Surface Water Coalition “vigorously oppose any requests for a special legislative session that would focus on the delivery call or seek to protect junior-priority groundwater rights from lawful water right administration,” the coalition’s letter says.

The threat of curtailment during drought

Water rights in Idaho are governed by the “prior appropriation doctrine.”

“Under this doctrine, when there is not enough water to fill all of the water rights, the available water supply is allocated between water rights based on the principle that ‘first in time is first in right,’” the Department of Water Resources says.

Surface-water users in the Magic Valley are among the holders of the oldest, or “senior,” water rights, dating to October 1900. Under the law, those senior water rights are to be filled before “junior” rights, often held by groundwater users.

“Just because you have a water right, doesn’t mean you get water,” Hansten said. “That’s the way it’s always been. (Groundwater districts) knew that risk when they signed on.”

During years of drought, the aquifer that feeds both wells and springs has gone “down, down, down,” Idaho Water Resource Board member Brian Olmstead said.

Olmstead, a former manager of the Twin Falls Canal Co., was instrumental in arranging an unprecedented agreement between groundwater users and surface-water users in order to preserve the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, which had dropped to dangerously low levels.

Affected groundwater users who are a part of the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators (IGWA) agreed in 2015 to reduce their usage by 13%, among other stipulations. The agreement planned to leave an additional 240,000 acre-feet in the aquifer each year.

These groundwater users are guaranteed safe harbor from curtailment by the water department, but only if they comply with the stipulations of the agreement.

IGWA’s membership includes the state’s nine groundwater and irrigation districts, industrial users and cities — representing more than 1 million acres of cultivated land and 120,00 residential and business customers.

Several of those districts, including the Bingham Ground Water District in Blackfoot, are no longer complying with the agreement, Olmstead said, leaving senior water users in the Twin Falls Canal Co. short of water in 2021 and 2022.

Surface-water users may be at the front of the timeline, Twin Falls Canal Co. manager Jay Barlogi said, “but we are at the end of the ditch.”

This year, the water department expects a 75,000 acre-foot water shortfall for senior water rights holders.

In April, Gary Spackman, director of the state water resources department, issued a new water methodology order pushing back — from June 14, 1977, to Dec, 30, 1953 — the priority date for water rights, but only for those junior water rights holders who have not signed on to an approved mitigation plan.

The Bingham Ground Water District responded by sending out a letter to its members decrying the water department’s order.

“The current order subjects up to 940,000 total acres within the ESPA to curtailment for the entire growing season with little benefit to other water users,” the letter says. “This order, if carried through, would virtually eliminate farming in most of Southeast Idaho and would decimate our local economies.”

Both Olmstead and Barlogi contend that much of the information being thrown around by groundwater users isn’t true.

Most of the 940,000 acres irrigated by groundwater fall under an approved mitigation plan and the districts that are in compliance have “safe harbor” from curtailment, they said.

The Bingham district says it is advocating for a more balanced approach to water management in the aquifer.

“Since 2015, our commitment to such an approach has been backed up by District-wide pumping reductions, delivery of surface water to downstream users and the delivery of 150,000 acre-feet for aquifer recharge/enhancement,” the district told its members in its letter. “Director Spackman’s 2022 interpretation of the 2015 Settlement Agreement, among other things, has frustrated these efforts and rendered the Agreement unworkable.”

But Barlogi says the Bingham district has underperformed in its obligation to the 2015 settlement and to the health of the ESPA.

“What are we going to do?” Barlogi said. “Chase this aquifer to the bottom?”