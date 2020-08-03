Area seed officials warn Chinese seeds could pose danger to ag industry

“We want to thank those citizens who have contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to alert the rest of us about this situation. Many citizens who receive these seed packets would not know or suspect any potential risk of contaminated seed. At this time, we need to spread the warning to protect people and our agriculture industry,” noted IEOSA President Gina Lohnes.

Before any seed is shipped into Idaho from another country, it has to go through a rigorous inspection and testing process that certifies that the seed is disease and pest free. This protects the region’s agricultural industry from unwanted diseases and pests that can cause damage to existing seed and other crop varieties or potentially impact human or animal health.

“The last thing we want is for folks to plant these seeds in their gardens. The seeds in these packets from China have not undergone the proper testing and certification channels prior to coming into the U.S. That raises huge red flags for our seed industry because we have no idea what they are, if they are invasive species, or whether they contain toxins or diseases that could pose a myriad of dangers to our agricultural industry or to human or animal health,” Batt continued.

The Idaho Eastern-Oregon Seed Association is a non-profit organization representing over 120 companies in the Idaho and Eastern-Oregon seed trade. The organization was formed in 1944 and is the voice for the Idaho and Eastern-Oregon seed industry.

