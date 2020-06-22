Apple growers seek to change relief aid eligibility criteria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Apple growers in Washington state have asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reconsider its eligibility requirements for direct payments through the coronavirus food assistance program.

The U.S. Apple Association and 11 grower groups, including the Washington Apple Commission and the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, sent a letter Tuesday to the agency arguing the program’s eligibility criteria is flawed, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. Growers must show they suffered a sales price loss of at least 5% between Jan. 15 and April 15 to qualify for payments, but industry officials have argued the percentage is based on data collected at a dozen terminal markets even though most of the apple sales happen outside those markets. Industry groups have said more than 99% of apple sales are to supermarket chains and mass merchandise retailers.

Northwest Horticultural Association President Mark Powers has said the agency is willing to accept additional pricing data from industry groups. The association is a Yakima organization that represents fruit industry public policy issues.