Amalgamated Sugar employee in Twin Falls area died from COVID-19

TWIN FALLS — An employee of Amalgamated Sugar in the Twin Falls region has died from COVID-19, according to the South Central Public Health District.

The Idaho Statesman is tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Idaho’s agricultural sector. This is the first publicized COVID death linked to an Idaho agribusiness, based on information released by Idaho public health districts or gleaned from public record requests. The employee died July 26, according to Amalgamated Sugar.

Neither the health district nor Amalgamated Sugar was able to provide any other information about the employee. The South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls identified the first COVID-19 case from Amalgamated Sugar on May 5, and a total of 27 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases among employees of Amalgamated Sugar within the eight Magic Valley counties in the public health district as of Sept. 8. Only three of the cases were still being monitored, according to district spokesperson Brianna Bodily.

Amalgamated Sugar spokesperson Jessica Anderson said the Twin Falls facility was only aware of nine employees who had tested positive for COVID-19 over the same time period, and all eight surviving employees were recovered and back to work.